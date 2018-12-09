Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder

Farmersville police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of his roommate whose body was found 20 miles away in a Strathmore orchard.

Investigators say a 911 caller reported a possible kidnapping at the Farmersville home the men shared Saturday afternoon, but when officers got there, nobody was at the home.

A little while later, they say Alexander Shinn showed up. He confessed to assaulting his roommate early Saturday morning.

A Strathmore rancher found the victim's body later in the day and called the Tulare County sheriff's department for help.

Investigators positively identified the victim based on tattoos and early Sunday morning they booked Shinn into the Tulare County jail on a murder charge.

