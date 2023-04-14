Man arrested after chase with authorities through Fresno County

A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Fresno County.

Deputies caught up with him at Highway 99 and 180, where the man stopped the car and tried to run away.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Fresno County.

It started before 1 am Friday near Easton when deputies pulled a man over for driving without his lights on.

The man took off and led deputies on a high-speed chase that went into Fresno.

A helicopter was used to keep watch on the driver from above.

Deputies caught up with him at Highway 99 and 180, where the man stopped the car and tried to run away.

He was then caught and arrested.

The driver was booked in the Fresno County Jail.