WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested after chase with authorities through Fresno County

Deputies caught up with him at Highway 99 and 180, where the man stopped the car and tried to run away.

KFSN logo
Friday, April 14, 2023 12:29PM
Man arrested after chase with authorities through Fresno County
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Fresno County.

It started before 1 am Friday near Easton when deputies pulled a man over for driving without his lights on.

The man took off and led deputies on a high-speed chase that went into Fresno.

A helicopter was used to keep watch on the driver from above.

Deputies caught up with him at Highway 99 and 180, where the man stopped the car and tried to run away.

He was then caught and arrested.

The driver was booked in the Fresno County Jail.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW