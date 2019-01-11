San Antonio police find body of 8-month-old child reported abducted inside backpack

Police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A body found in an open field near a San Antonio neighborhood is believed to be that of an 8-month-old baby who has been at the center of a staged kidnapping, allegedly set up by his father, KSAT-TV reports.

Police Chief William McManus says the father, grandmother and cousin of King Jay Davila have been charged in the case of the missing baby. All are in custody on evidence tampering charges.

Investigators dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be a baby's body wrapped in a blanket, an arrest affidavit says.

At a Thursday night news conference, McManus said Christopher Davila is believed to have injured the child severely, then told police the boy was in a car that was stolen. McManus says Beatrice Sampayo, the child's grandmother, is suspected of disposing of the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.

Davila initially denied involvement in his child's disappearance.

Police had suspected him of faking the kidnapping to cover up foul play.

On top of the other allegations, Davila now faces charges of felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
