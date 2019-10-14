Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that injured at least two people.It happened around 12:40 p.m. near Fresno and 'E' Streets.According to our photographer on the scene, a man and a woman were stabbed and both appear to be awake with non-life threatening injuries.As for the suspect, it appears they are being treated for an unknown injury at a nearby fire station.