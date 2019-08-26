Police looking for suspect involved in deadly stabbing in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department is an investigating stabbing that happened Sunday night.Police say officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of N. W. 3rd for reports of a stabbing.When officers arrived, they discovered the victim 26-year-old William Wately and the suspect got into a fight that led to the stabbing.Wately was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det. Cummings at 559-713-4722 or can leave an anonymous tip at 559-713-4738.