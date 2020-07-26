Standoff with man in Merced who allegedly threatened girlfriend, kids ends in arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police standoff with a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend and children with a gun ended in an arrest.Police say 26-year-old Demarcus Lyons barricaded himself inside the house with the woman and his two young kids.When officers arrived at the home, Lyons opened a window and fired a shotgun at them.After a short stand-off, Lyons ran out of the house and tried to escape from police before being wrestled down and arrested.The suspect's girlfriend and children were not injured in the stand-off.