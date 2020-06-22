Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the Apple Creek Apartments on Fairmont and Polk Avenues around 2:30 am.
Police say a few people were having a get-together inside an apartment when three to four shots came from outside and struck a man.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Investigators have not released a possible suspect description at this time.
