Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.Officers responded to the Apple Creek Apartments on Fairmont and Polk Avenues around 2:30 am.Police say a few people were having a get-together inside an apartment when three to four shots came from outside and struck a man.The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.Investigators have not released a possible suspect description at this time.