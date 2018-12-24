Police search for shooting suspect in Parlier

SHOOTING

Police search for a suspect who fired shots at a man in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Parlier Police are searching for a suspect who they believe fired shots at a man, but missed, in a neighborhood near J Street and Manning.

Officers and sheriff's deputies blocked off the neighborhood for several hours Monday afternoon and into the evening while they searched for the suspect.

They even checked inside of a home, but never found anyone.

Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time as they continue their investigation.

No one was injured during the shooting.
