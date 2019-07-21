Police seek suspects in Visalia drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind an early morning drive-by shooting in Visalia.It happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Turner Street and Sweet Avenue.Officials say the suspects drove by firing multiple rounds at the victims, who were out in the front yard of their home, before fleeing the scene.No one was injured, but police say three bullets hit the home.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.