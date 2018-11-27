U.S. & WORLD

Teacher charged with killing ex's girlfriend in front of children

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher accused of shooting ex's girlfriend. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

A Utah teacher is accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband's girlfriend in front of the former couple's children.

Thirty-two-year-old Chelsea Cook is charged with first degree aggravated murder.

Police say the high school health teacher went to her former husband's suburban Salt Lake City apartment to deliver cold medicine to one of their 3-year-old twins Sunday night.

They say there was an altercation. Cook was asked to leave, but refused.

Documents say Cook pulled out a handgun and fired three to five rounds at 26-year-old Lisa Williams. Williams died at a hospital.

The shooting took place in front of the 3-year-old twins, police say.

Cook was charged with first-degree aggravated murder.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingteacher arrestedteacherteachersmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
TIMELINE: Migrant caravans and the border controversy
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy dies after crashing into power pole
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Legal Analyst: Judge had to look at big picture when sentencing 18-year old hit and run driver
Police: Driver tried to hit men leaving LA synagogue
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
Show More
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
Bulldogs chasing redemption against Broncos in MW title game
Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location
More News