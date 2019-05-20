Medical center didn't alert police about woman charged in pregnant 19-year-old's death, despite no signs of giving birth

CHICAGO -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Oak Lawn police say Christ Medical Center did not alert them about Clarisa Figueroa when she arrived at the hospital with a newborn, despite showing no signs of having just given birth.

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death

"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.



Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.

RELATED: Missing pregnant 19-year-old found strangled near Chicago home, baby cut from womb: Officials

Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.

The baby boy is not expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of 19-year-old missing pregnant woman in Chicago

WATCH: Mourners attend vigil for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Mourners gathered Friday night at a growing memorial outside the home where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body was found.



RELATED: Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
