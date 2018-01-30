POLITICS

Congressional Black Caucus dons traditional African garb in protest of 's---hole countries' remark

Members of Congress wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest before the State of the Union address. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore traditional African attire in a show of protest against President Trump's alleged 's---hole countries remark.'

The kente worn by the legislators is an icon of African heritage. It is identified by its "dazzling, multicolored patterns of bright colors, geometric shapes and bold designs," according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art .

"Wearing kente cloth to the #SOTU with my fellow @OfficialCBC Members to stand in solidarity with people from you-know-what countries," Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., tweeted about the demonstration on Tuesday evening.



The Democratic Women's Working Group also organized a demonstration encouraging those who will attend to wear black in solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

Democratic Senators, House representative, and guests sit and look on as US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol.



In 2017, the same group wore white to Trump's first joint address to Congress.

Trump controversially renewed his support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's election campaign even after several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

Trump himself became part of the national conversation surrounding sexual misconduct during his 2016 election campaign when a decade-old tape surfaced that included audio of Trump and Billy Bush having a lewd conversation about women.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionprotestcongressgovernmentsexual misconductu.s. & world
POLITICS
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News