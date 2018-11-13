Caballero claims victory in Senate race for Dist. 12

Assemblymember Anna Caballero officially won her race in State Senate seat District 12.Caballero declared victory today after her opponent, Madera County supervisor Rob Poythress, conceded over the weekend.The California Secretary of State's website says Caballero has a lead of more than 6,000 votes.Meantime, the counting continues in Fresno County where alone there are some 77,000 votes still left to be tallied.Another set of official results are due out Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.