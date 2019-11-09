politics

California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Governor's office is investing in the Central Valley.

Gavin Newsom announced $10 million will go toward local education during Friday's visit to Fresno.

"It is the most robust higher education pilot project this state has ever engaged in. It's funded and organized and that's also something very proud that we are advancing today," said Governor Newsom.

The $10 million investment in local school districts, as well as higher education, is part of a grander plan to revitalize Fresno.

Gayle Holman was one of the over 800 in attendance Friday and says she was encouraged by the Governor's words.

"It isn't just rhetoric that he really does understand and care about the people, the issues and the future coming out of the Valley and I think he proved that today," said Holman.

Newsom called housing affordability his top priority and the urgency to get something done sooner rather than later.

"Our poverty rate is a supplemental rate and is among the highest in the nation because of the cost of housing if don't get serious about housing production and rowing all in the same direction than those numbers will get worse," said Governor Newsom.

The Governor also announced plans for the opening of a new field office in Fresno.
More TOP STORIES News