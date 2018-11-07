In individual races for governor and senate seats, some remain too close to call while others have already claimed victory.
Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.
- Florida governor: Andrew Gillum (D) vs. Ron DeSantis (R): Gillum has conceded to DeSantis, AP reports.
- Texas senator: Ted Cruz (R) vs. Beto O'Rourke (D): Cruz has been re-elected, defeating O'Rourke, ABC News projects.
- North Dakota senator: Heidi Heitkamp (D) vs. Kevin Cramer (R): Heitkamp has conceded to Cramer, ABC News reports.
- Indiana senator: Joe Donnelly (D) vs. Mike Braun (R): Donnelly has conceded to Braun, ABC News reports.
Here are some of the most talked-about races that have not yet been officially called.
- Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): This race remains too close to call, though AP reports Kemp holds a lead of 2.4 percent.
- Missouri senator: Claire McCaskill (D) vs. Josh Hawley (R): Hawley is on track to win, ABC News reports.
- Arizona senator: Martha McSally (R) vs. Kyrsten Sinema (D): The race remains tight overnight and FiveThirtyEight said it could go either way.
- Nevada senator: Dean Heller (R) vs. Jacky Rosen (D): Heller trails Rosen by 7 points, FiveThirtyEight reports.
