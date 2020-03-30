Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces statewide initiative to increase connectivity to seniors

In this Monday Feb. 11, 2019 file photo Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions at a Capitol news conference, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold daily briefings on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

We are tracking the latest updates here:

March 31, 2020



12:00 pm

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide initiative to increase connectivity to senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom said the initiative was a partnership with AARP and a multitude of other companies and agencies to help the 5.3 million Californians who are age 65 and up. It focuses on wellness checks to ensure seniors have food and medicine and on emotional checks as seniors deal with anxiety and loneliness during the state's shelter-in-place order.

"It's incumbent on us to check in on the world's greatest generation," Newsom said.

With the initiative comes a hotline that allows people to get answers and get connected to the resources they need: 833-544-2347. Newsom says the state's 211 system is also being used and can be utilized to connect seniors to services.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces campaign to get seniors connected

During Tuesday's update, Newsom also mentioned an executive order protecting small businesses, giving them a 90-day extension on their due state taxes. Newsom also updated the state's COVID-19 numbers.



March 30, 2020



12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative to help expand the state's healthcare workforce to meet the expected surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

The California Health Corps will recruit healthcare professionals who have recently retired or are near the end of their medical schooling to help on the front lines of the outbreak through June 30.

Those with a medical background can sign-up at healthcorps.ca.gov

"If you just retired in the last few years, we need you," Newsom said. "If you are looking to expand your scope of practice and have particular expertise in any particular capacity, we need you."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Governor Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals

March 29, 2020



California State Parks closes traffic to all 280 parks after surge in visits

The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday they are temporarily closing parking lots in all state parks. Facilities within the parks will also remain closes as well as campgrounds across the state.

RELATED: Parking lots in all state parks closed due to COVID-19

March 28, 2020



Gov. Newsom issues executive order halting evictions statewide

Gov. Newsom issued an executive order banning the eviction of renters who are affected by COVID-19. The order will last through May 31, 2020.

In addition to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payment, it also requires tenants to declare in writing within seven days of rent being due that they cannot pay because of COVID-19.

Under Newsom's order, the tenant would be required to have documentation of their payment struggles and would still be obligated to repay full rent when possible. Renters could still face eviction after the enforcement is lifted.

RELATED: City of Fresno: No evictions during COVID-19 local emergency

March 25, 2020



Newsom says many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages

Gov. Gavin Newsom said many banks have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor said more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, agreed to the moratorium for homeowners. An additional 200 state charter banks and credit unions made similar commitments, Newsom said.

March 23, 2020



California closing state parking lots

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California would shut down it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. The decision comes after the areas saw a surge in visitors during the state's first weekend of the stay-at-home order.

Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomdonald trumpcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Newsom launches campaign to keep seniors connected
Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008
US coronavirus death toll eclipses China's reported number
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno
Coronavirus: CA state senator announces paid family leave bill
Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow COVID-19 spread
Show More
Woman sends pizza to Fresno hospital to thank doctors
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Disturbance at Fresno apartment ends in shooting, police say
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News