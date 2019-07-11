Politics

ICE raids in 10 cities to begin Sunday, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin this Sunday in 10 cities, according to the New York Times late Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump had originally announced the raids would happen in late June. He then postponed them-- saying it would give Republicans and Democrats time to work out a solution to the problem at the Southern Border.
