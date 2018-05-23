SOCIAL MEDIA

Judge: President can't block critics on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump can't block critics on Twitter, a judge says. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan stopped short in her written decision of ordering Trump or a subordinate to stop the practice of blocking critics from viewing his Twitter account, saying it was enough to point out that it was unconstitutional to continue to do so.

"A declaratory judgment should be sufficient, as no government official - including the President - is above the law, and all government officials are presumed to follow the law as has been declared," Buchwald wrote.

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a message. A government lawyer did not respond to an email request for comment.

Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's executive director, said in a release that his organization was pleased.

"The president's practice of blocking critics on Twitter is pernicious and unconstitutional, and we hope this ruling will bring it to an end," he said.

The lawsuit was filed after Trump blocked some individuals from realdonaldtrump, a 9-year-old Twitter account with over 50 million followers.

Justice Department lawyers had argued that it was Trump's prerogative, no different from the president deciding in a room filled with people not to listen to some.

Buchwald ruled that the tweets were made in a public forum.

"The President presents the @realDonaldTrump account as being a presidential account as opposed to a personal account and, more importantly, uses the account to take actions that can be taken only by the President as President," the judge said.

After a hearing this year, the judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics. At the time, a Justice Department attorney agreed that muting would enable Trump to avoid a tweet he doesn't want to read.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstwitterdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL MEDIA
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
Congress takes steps toward federal 'digital privacy' regulations
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not lovin it
Marquette King appears to target Jon Gruden in social media post
More social media
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News