Lemoore City Council looks to fill two vacant seats at Tuesday meeting

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- With two vacancies on their city council, Lemoore is embarking on a new beginning."Tonight is as critical as any time in Lemoore's history," said city manager Nathan Olson. "It's almost like having a new election you're seating two people, which is 40 percent of your council."Olson says of the four people vying for the District C seat and nine for District E, he's confident the city will benefit."Unfortunately, there's been a lot of news, and I think people are missing all of the good things that are happening and the strides we're making," he said. "(We're) looking forward to getting civility back in our town and hopefully its all good news."The two seats became vacant last month.District C council member Billingsly announced his resignation after taking a job out of state.The announcement came around the time Holly Blair lost her District E seat after missing too many meetings following a series of arrests."I think the city is in a good position for no matter who gets appointed," Olson said.The city's decision to opt for an appointment was to save at least $40,000 in fees that would be incurred from having a special election.While both seats will run in the next general election, if the District C seat isn't filled in Tuesday's meeting, they'll be forced into a special election.