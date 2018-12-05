POLITICS

FINAL FAREWELL: Heartfelt goodbyes from family and friends at President George H.W. Bush funeral

Bush breakdown during eulogy

The life and public service of the nation's 41st president were celebrated with praise and humor at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday as three former presidents looked on and a fourth - George W. Bush - eulogized his dad, the last president to fight in World War II.

The congregation, populated with foreign leaders and diplomats, Americans of high office, and others touched by Bush's life, rose for the arrival of the casket, accompanied by clergy of faiths from around the world. In their row together, President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton stood with their spouses and all placed their hands over their hearts.

The national funeral service caps three days of remembrance in Washington before Bush's remains return to Texas on Wednesday and his burial Thursday.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from Wednesday's funeral:

In a sweet show of friendship, George W. Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy at the state funeral for his father, George H.W. Bush.
George W. Bush appeared to sneak candy to Michelle Obama at the state funeral for his father, Pres. George HW Bush



President George H.W. Bush is honored with a 21 gun salute as his casket leaves the Capitol Rotunda.
Honoring President George HW Bush: 21 gun salute



President Trump shook hands with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted him by saying "Good morning." Trump did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.
Pres. Donald Trump and Melania arrive at funeral

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
