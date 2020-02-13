President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield next Wednesday, White House confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Donald Trump will visit the Central Valley next week, the White House confirmed.An official said the president will stop in Bakersfield on Wednesday, February 19.The president will join Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a forum in Bakersfield to speak with farmers about efforts to improve supply and delivery of water in California.The visit is part of several stops he will make in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado next week.President Trump will meet with members of the LA28 Olympic Committee in Los Angeles to discuss preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games before arriving in Bakersfield.