VOTE 2018

Rep. David Valadao wins reelection to House

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News reporter Jason Olivera was at the watch party for Rep. David Valadao in Hanford.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Rep. David Valadao won re-election to a fourth term on Tuesday, successfully fending off a challenge by businessman T.J. Cox.

Congressman David G. Valadao was born and raised in Hanford, California in the center of the agriculturally rich Twenty-First Congressional District. As a lifelong resident of the Central Valley, he has been active in agriculture and dairy industry groups, as well as many local causes including Children's Hospital Central California, 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and various Catholic charities.

In 2010, Valadao was elected to represent California's 30th State Assembly District.

In 2012, Valadao was elected to represent California's 21st Congressional District, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.

Dem. TJ Cox has funded clinics in Fowler, Mendota, Parlier, and Sanger, creating over 250 local healthcare jobs and serving over 40,000 residents here in the 21st. Cox is currently working on health clinics in Selma, Lemoore, Huron, Reedley, Orange Cove, Firebaugh, Tulare, and Bakersfield. In Congress, he will lead the fight to ensure everyone has access quality, affordable care.

Cox released a statement regarding the election, "Thank you to each and every one of my supporters for their hard work these past days, weeks and months. Thank you to my family, and especially my wonderful wife Sarah, who has been an anchor in what, at times, were very rough seas."

TJ's work has brought $9.5 million to the West Hills Community College, Farm of the Future in Coalinga, CA. An innovative facility and farm to expand agriculture and industrial science programs. It covers 213 acres, with 25 acres for new livestock, equestrian, and rodeo grounds.

For results click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: ABC30 tracks the November midterm elections
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Voters reject measure that would have allowed more rent control
Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative
ABC News projects Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeating Andrew Janz
ABC News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Show More
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be youngest woman elected to House
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
2018 California's 26th congressional district election results
District 14: Rep. Andy Vidak and Melissa Hurtado
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
More News