An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons.He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine 'The Nation.'A U.S. Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.