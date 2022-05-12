PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Fair is back, with gates having opened to the public on Wednesday afternoon.The full return comes after it was forced to scale back due to the pandemic.Several events are scheduled for the community like Farm Day, Fiesta Day, and the Junior Livestock Auction.You can enjoy booths, exhibits, rides, and of course, plenty of fair food options.The last Porterville fair was in 2018 and organizers say they're excited for its return.General admission is $12 for adults.It's $7 for anyone 55 and older and kids ages 6 to 12.Children under five are free.The fair runs through Sunday.