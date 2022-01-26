Porterville man who went missing found dead in canal, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man who went missing earlier this month was found dead in a canal.Porterville police say that 27-year-old Jose Manuel Castro was last seen by family on January 14th.On January 15th, Castro's car was found abandoned near Newcomb Street and Avenue 182.On Tuesday, around 12 pm, police were informed of a person in the Friant-Kern Canal.The Tulare County Sheriff's Department Dive Team was able to find the body and it was later identified as Castro.Police say his death appears to be accidental.Anyone with information is asked to contact Porterville police.