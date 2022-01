PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man at a homeless encampment in Porterville.It happened on January 5, just after 6 pm east of Jaye Street.Officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition has not been released.Detectives say 34-year-old Alexander Hurtado was arrested at a house on Date Avenue.Hurtado was booked into the Tulare County jail for charges of attempted murder.A motive for the stabbing hasn't been released.