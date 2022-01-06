Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Porterville

Tulare County deputies are asking for the public's help to track down a 'person of interest' in the homicide.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide that took place early on Thursday morning in Porterville.

At about 3:15 am, deputies were called to the area of South Plano Street and East River Avenue about screams heard from the Tule River bottom.

Callers said people were screaming that someone had been stabbed.



Officers arrived to find a man dead.

Detectives are looking for a 'person of interest' - 35-year-old Milagros 'America' Hernandez.



They are urging the public to help track Hernandez down.

She is described as 5'5" tall and about 160 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is experiencing homelessness and was last known to be living in the Tule River area near Plano.

This photo above was taken in May of 2021 and she has reportedly shaved her head since then.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact is urged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Don DeAzevedo with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

