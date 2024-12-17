Bitwise founders sentenced to spend years in prison for wire fraud crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The co-founders of failed tech company Bitwise now know their punishment after being sentenced in federal court.

It comes after Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud earlier this year.

Soberal was sentenced to eleven years in prison, and Olguin was sentenced to nine.

They will also need to pay back nearly 115 million dollars.

Federal prosecutors say Soberal and Olguin worked together to defraud investors and lenders out of millions of dollars before the scheme collapsed in May 2023.

The founders of the failed tech company reached a deal with federal prosecutors in July.

The two each pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

The pair are expected to report to prison on March 18, 2025.

The judge sentenced Soberal to more prison time because he was an attorney and should have known what he was doing was illegal.