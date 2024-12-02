Family honors 11-year-old daughter killed in crash by giving to those in need

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local family is honoring their daughter by helping those going through challenging times this holiday season.

Back on May 4, 2024, 11-year-old Amelia Marsh was killed in a car crash in Madera County.

Her mother, Andrea, says she's been staying strong in her faith these last six months as the family lives without her.

In July, she created "Amelia Sprinkle" gifts to honor her daughter's loving personality by giving gifts to people going through a hard time.

"It didn't matter who you were, she always thought of other people and it was amazing old soul in a little body," Andrea says. "I wanted to be Amelia this christmas and sprinkle gifts onto people."

If you want to support Amelia Sprinkle Gifts, click here.