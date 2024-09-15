Fans react to Pac-12 invite at Fresno State football home game

Fresno State fans were buzzing with excitement at Saturday's home game following news that the Bulldogs will join the Pac-12 conference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Bulldogs fans were out tailgating at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There was excitement in the air just days after the Pac-12 conference board of directors announced Fresno State will be one of four schools admitted into the conference.

Fresno State's admission into the Pac-12 comes as the conference is regrouping after 10 teams departed.

"It's transformative in so many different ways. Not only is it transformative for the university from an academic side, and increasing the brand and the national presence of our university, but it does that further athletic department as well, too," Fresno State athletics director Garrett Klassy said.

Fresno State athletics director Garrett Klassy says this will be a huge financial benefit.

The Bulldogs are expected to receive about $10 million a year once they're in the Pac-12.

That's double what they get from their current conference, Mountain West.

Currently, the only schools in the Pac-12 are Washington and Oregon State.

The Bulldogs, along with Boise, San Diego, and Colorado State, will officially become members of the conference in the 2026-2027 academic year.

Diehard Bulldogs fan Leslie Rau says she's excited about this anticipated move.

"We bought the trailer, and we worked with Fresno State and M &M screen printing, and we had all the logos put on it," Rau said.

She's ready to travel with the team and believes the Dogs are going to dominate while in the conference.

"There's been a lot of text messages this week just saying like well we're packed 12 alumni now. I just think it's that next level and I think it's great for the valley and all of us fans and the team," Rau said.

For Fresno State alumni Marvin Scott, he says the Pac-12 admission is long overdue.

"There were a couple of schools that didn't want us because we were state college and a few other things. So, they're gone now, and that gives us an opportunity," Scott said.

The Pac-12 still needs to add two more schools before 2026 to stay an NCAA and College Football Playoff-eligible conference.

