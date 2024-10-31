Fresno couple spreading awareness on all-inclusive books opening storefront

Ashley and Carlos Morales Guerrero are celebrating a new ''chapter'' in a journey that started with a digital bookstore, Judging by the Cover.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ashley and Carlos Morales Guerrero are celebrating a new "chapter" in a journey that started in November of 2023 with a digital bookstore, Judging by the Cover.

Their collection includes fiction, nonfiction, and poetry about the experiences of queer, feminist, and BIPOC communities, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

Stories Ashley says don't often get the attention they deserve.

"We had this concept of taking those books that don't usually make it on to the shelves of big box stores and put them all in one store," Ashley said.

Their goal of having a space to showcase those stories is finally coming to fruition inside a brick building on F Street in Chinatown.

"We are slowly building it up so we can have people come and hang out also," Ashley said.

Judging by the Cover is one of two businesses ready for customers, and Ashley says they are part of a bigger plan for this space.

"The landlord is going to start bringing more people in through the Chinatown Foundation partnership and eventually this will be a place that is full of small businesses," Ashley said.

While working hard to reach this milestone, Ashley says they participated in several pop-up events and collaborated with many nonprofits.

Kiel Lopez-Schmidt says it's encouraging to see books written by authors of all backgrounds being highlighted.

"Our strength is diversity, our strength is being comfortable in your own identity so you can accept those around you and a lot of what they supply In this bookstore does that. It provides a very important space," Lopez-Schmidt said.

The ribbon cutting is happening this Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon.

And if you'd like to stop by and shop, Judging by the Cover, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also order books from the shop online.

