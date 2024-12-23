Fresno State gets fried in Potato Bowl in overtime loss to NIU

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, the Fresno State Bulldogs fell to the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on the blue in Boise.

In the fourth quarter and overtime alone, the game saw two missed go-ahead field goals (one from each team), three quick overtime touchdowns, endless overtime trickeration from NIU and, eventually, a crushing, game-winning fourth-down sack from Jordan Hansen to give the Huskies a 28-20 win.

Both teams had chances to seize the game in regulation. Fresno State led 13-3 at halftime, but NIU scored 10 points early in the second half -- including six on a beautiful 26-yard touchdown catch from Grayson Barnes -- to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter.

NIU drove the length of the field late but settled for a 35-yard field goal on fourth-and-1 (violating the swashbuckling spirit of the Potato Bowl) and missed with 3:02 left. Then Fresno State missed a 34-yarder at the buzzer, too.

Fresno State was playing without several key players, including quarterback Mikey Keene, who announced just before kickoff that he would be going to Michigan State for his Senior season.

It was also the final game for Tim Skipper as interim head coach. He will be replaced in 2025 by Matt Entz, the former head coach at North Dakota State University.

ESPN's Bill Connelly contributed to this report.