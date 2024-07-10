19-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Sanger on Tuesday.

The victim was found around 5 pm in the area of Jensen and Bethel avenues. That's near the Walmart Supercenter.

The investigation led officers to a second scene at Greenwood and Church.

Sanger police say they are still working to figure out where the shooting happened.

Police say the woman went to find help at a gas station after she was shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

