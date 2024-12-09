Man killed in southeast Fresno stabbing identified

Police have identified who was killed in a stabbing in southeast Fresno Saturday as the search for the suspect continues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified who was killed in a stabbing in southeast Fresno as the search for the suspect continues.

The victim is now identified as 46-year-old Gregory De La Cruz.

The attack happened at Fillmore near Jackson avenues just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives say the suspect ran from the home after stabbing De La Cruz several times.

Authorities say other people inside the home witnessed the stabbing.

People living in the area say they're shocked to hear about the violent attack in their neighborhood.

"I've never heard of anything like this, at least on this side, my neighborhood. It's really alarming, now, you know, it's just close to the house," neighbor Aurelio Garza said.

Police believe the stabbing is a targeted incident and marks the city's 29th homicide this year.