NFL Hall of Famer to watch son at Fresno State spring game, David Carr says

A Pro Football Hall of Famer could soon be watching his son play inside Valley Children's Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner might be watching his son play quarterback for the Bulldogs a little sooner than expected.

David Carr tells Action News that Warner could be out at Fresno State's spring game to watch his son, EJ Warner, compete for the starting quarterback role.

"Hopefully, he'll be out at games. I'm sure he will because Kurt likes to be around and likes to watch EJ, so we're going to see him this spring. He's already asking me for places to live," David said.

EJ announced his commitment to Fresno State earlier in January after entering the transfer portal from Rice University.

He was the Owls' starting quarterback last season, where he threw for 2,710 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Before his career at Rice, EJ was a true freshman starting quarterback at Temple University.

"...I think it's a big win for the Bulldogs just to have EJ in the building. He's going to work hard, he's going to do everything that you ask of him," David Carr said. "I'm excited for him to go out there and compete and Matt [ Entz ] is incredibly excited the offensive staff and everyone is excited to have him so I'm pumped for him."

David also detailed how EJ's commitment to the Bulldogs came about saying that Kurt asked him for Entz's number.

"I asked Kurt if EJ was planning on coming over he's like yeah he's looking for a place, just wants an opportunity and he pinpointed Fresno as a place he wanted to go I hooked them up for a visit." David said.

"Kurt called me and said 'it went great, I think he's actually going to do it.' The next day EJ committed and said he's going to sign on."

David added that he and his brother Derek Carr, who's moving back to Fresno during NFL offseason, are planning to get together with EJ.

"We're going to get hooked up with EJ and get him throwing some routes with my son. Me and Derek [ Carr ] are out here this offseason maybe we'll get out there and throw the ball around as well..." David said.

