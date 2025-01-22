Trump's Jan. 6 pardons could include two Central California men

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On his first day in office, President Trump issued a sweeping pardon to people accused or convicted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"So this is January 6th, these are the hostages. Approximately, 1,500 for a pardon. Full pardon," said the president while sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

With that signature, President Trump commuted the sentences of 14 people and pardoned all others charged in the Capitol riot.

That includes two men from Central California.

Benjamin Martin, of Madera, was convicted of felony civil disorder and obstruction as well as several misdemeanor charges related to being on Capitol grounds four years ago.

His Federal Defender told Action News he was also convicted and sentenced in a misdemeanor domestic violence case prior to his D.C. conviction and was ordered to self-surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 22, 2025.

At that time, his sentence should only reflect his domestic violence case.

Ricky Willden, of Oakhurst, was accused of spraying officers with a chemical irritant during the Capitol breach. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website appears to show Willden served his time and was released in March 2024. The pardon would clear his record.

The move by President Trump also seemed to protect those who have not been arrested and tried yet.

The FBI's most wanted page which was used to show photos and video of attackers the bureau was still looking for now says, "We protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution."

Not all who overtook the Capitol feel they were wrongly prosecuted.

"It was definitely 100 percent warranted getting arrested. Thankful I did," said Jason Riddle, a New Hampshire man who pushed his way into the Capitol.

Riddle was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation for his role in the alleged insurrection.

He said his time behind bars helped him gain perspective on the situation.

"Just because the guy who started the riot says it's ok, it means absolutely nothing. It's very stupid. And in fact, it's making it worse. Not its drawing attention to it," said Riddle.

He added the pardons aren't something to celebrate.

"Capitol police officers are dead, people have died. More people are gonna die by feeding this lie and carrying on with this charade," said Riddle.

The family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died as a result of what happened on Jan. 6 released a statement calling the pardons a "betrayal of decency."

