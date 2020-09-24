120 pallet shelters built for Fresno's homeless outside of Poverello House

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction will soon be completed on dozens of new shelters outside of the Poverello House in downtown Fresno.One hundred and twenty pallet shelters will soon be available as a clean place for homeless people in the community to stay in, at no cost to the public.The Village of Hope will replace the current Tuff Sheds, which have been used for housing for almost two decades.Once the shelters are built, and the inspections are finished, people will be able to move in right away.The ten-month project came together thanks to funding from CalViva Health, the Donald E. Gumps Trust, Bank of America and many more. The project cost more than $350,000.There will eventually be 120 beds at the facility, but right now there is only 60 because of COVID-19.