Power restored to thousands in parts of Clovis, Fresno County, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: PG&E crews say power has been restored to all areas affected.
More than 3,100 PG&E customers lost power early Tuesday morning in parts of Clovis and Fresno County, the utility company reported.
The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. Thousands were initially without power between Fowler and DeWolf Avenues, and from Barstow down to Belmont Avenue.
PG&E crews are assessing the cause of the outage, but say power should be restored by 9:15 a.m.
Approximately 1,200 customers remain without electricity.
