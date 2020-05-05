power outage

Power restored to thousands in parts of Clovis, Fresno County, PG&E says

More than 3,100 PG&E customers lost power in parts of Clovis and Fresno County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: PG&E crews say power has been restored to all areas affected.
More than 3,100 PG&E customers lost power early Tuesday morning in parts of Clovis and Fresno County, the utility company reported.

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. Thousands were initially without power between Fowler and DeWolf Avenues, and from Barstow down to Belmont Avenue.

PG&E crews are assessing the cause of the outage, but say power should be restored by 9:15 a.m.

Approximately 1,200 customers remain without electricity.

Click here for more information on the outage.
