Nearly 1,500 without power in Fresno County, PG&E says

The utility company reported the outage on its website around 6:40 am.
Approximately 1,497 customers were affected south of Church Avenue and north of South Avenue between Elm and Cornelia Avenues.
Power has since be restored to most of those customers. Approximately 265 are still without electricity.
It wasn't immediately clear when power would be fully restored.
PG&E says the outage was due to an equipment failure.
Click here for more information on this outage.
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that the cause of the outage was weather-related. We later learned it was an equipment issue. We regret the error.