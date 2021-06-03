power outage

Nearly 1,500 without power in Fresno County, PG&E says

Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers lost power in parts of Fresno County and southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers lost power in parts of Fresno County and southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers lost power in parts of Fresno County and southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

The utility company reported the outage on its website around 6:40 am.

Approximately 1,497 customers were affected south of Church Avenue and north of South Avenue between Elm and Cornelia Avenues.

Power has since be restored to most of those customers. Approximately 265 are still without electricity.

It wasn't immediately clear when power would be fully restored.

PG&E says the outage was due to an equipment failure.

Click here for more information on this outage.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that the cause of the outage was weather-related. We later learned it was an equipment issue. We regret the error.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno southwestpower outage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Thousands without power near Sanger, Del Rey
Power restored to hundreds following outage in Kings County
Central CA storm brings lightning, rain, power outages
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News