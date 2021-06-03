Nearly 1,500 without power in Fresno County, PG&E says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers lost power in parts of Fresno County and southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.The utility company reported the outage on its website around 6:40 am.Approximately 1,497 customers were affected south of Church Avenue and north of South Avenue between Elm and Cornelia Avenues.Power has since be restored to most of those customers. Approximately 265 are still without electricity.It wasn't immediately clear when power would be fully restored.PG&E says the outage was due to an equipment failure.