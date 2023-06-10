The City of Fresno is showing its Pride by celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Flag raised at Fresno City Hall in support of LGBTQ+ community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is showing its Pride.

On Friday, local leaders and residents came together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by raising the Pride flag.

The third annual ceremony took place this morning.

During the event, Doctor Peter Robertson was recognized for his contributions to the community.

He's the director of Alumni Connections for Fresno State's Alumni Association and has advocated for LGBTQ+ members by leading local organizations and events.

He spoke about the importance of allyship and shared the spotlight with Councilmember Annalisa Perea, who is the City of Fresno's first openly gay council member.

"Your election to the office by the citizens of District 1 was a very long 137 years in the making," said Robertson.

"Flying this rainbow flag at Fresno City Hall for the third consecutive year is so impactful for our community and for our allies. It shows that we do have a place in Fresno, that we belong in Fresno, and that 'One Fresno' means all of Fresno."

On Thursday, the city council officially proclaimed June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Fresno.