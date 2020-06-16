After the protests, how Fresno State NAACP says you can help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As protests continue across the nation over police brutality and racism, many are wondering what comes next.
While many across the nation, including here in Fresno, are taking to the streets to demand change, others are looking ahead to keeping the momentum going after the end of the protests.
"What do we do to keep people engaged?" said Fresno State NAACP President D'Aungillique Jackson. "Because I think at most, movements have two to four weeks before you lose interest from the the general public."
Fresno State NAACP says there are ways you can help starting now. First, they're asking the public to reach out to local officials about issues they see.
"Using our list of demands, if there are a few or all that resonate you, letting them know, 'This is something we stand in solidarity in,'" said Jackson.
They're also reminding the community to vote, and not just in the presidential election, but on issues here at home.
"Those are the ones that have the ability to impact our day to day lives almost immediately," Jackson said. "So we need to make sure we're talking about the local issues on the ballot."
Finally, they're asking folks to hold friends and family accountable and donate to organizations that are making a change.
"These are not nice or comfortable conversations," said Fresno State NAACP Political Action Chair Denise Rogers-Heydt. "They are uncomfortable and ugly and they make you feel things."
Organizations recommended by the Fresno State NAACP include Fresno Barrios Unidos, Sierra Health Foundation, Central Valley Community Foundation, Black Infant Health, Faith in the Valley, Valley Teen Ranch, Black Leaders Organizing Change, DJ KayRich and Dolce Upfront.
To see a complete list of the Fresno State NAACP list of demands for change visit their social media page.
