Rain, snow move into Central CA as travelers head out for holidays

Rain, snow move into Central CA as travelers head out for holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm system that moved in late Wednesday afternoon will continue to bring widespread rain and snow throughout the day on Thursday.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the rain will continue throughout Christmas Eve but move out that night.

Central California will start off dry on Christmas Day, but a second storm will push into the region by the afternoon.

More rain will hit the Valley floor while snow levels are expected to drop below 3,000 feet, bringing a few inches of snow to the foothills.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as mountain communities in higher elevations are expecting several feet of snow.

Anyone heading to the foothills or mountains should have the right winter equipment and bring tire chains, the California Highway Patrol says.

Meanwhile, travelers who are taking Interstate 5 over the Tejon Pass should expect some snow showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

There won't be a lot of snow, but black ice could cause travel delays or closures.



Those traveling in the mountains should carry tire chains. Travelers will also want to make sure they have an extra jacket, blanket, snacks and water just in case they're caught in a road delay.

Crews spent the first half of the week preparing for the excess rain, filling potholes and clearing debris from drains.

The Creek Fire burn scar area is prompting additional concerns. County officials say they've been getting daily updates from the National Weather Service.

ABC30's Accuweather team is tracking the storm and will continue to provide the latest updates.
