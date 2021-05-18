Wood pile catches fire at Fresno County lumber yard

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Piles of wood caught fire in Fresno County, sending flames and thick dark smoke into the air on Monday night.Firefighters responded to a wood processing plant on Springfield and Grantland Avenues near Raisin City just after 9:00 pm.Crews used a bulldozer to help fight the blaze."So he basically pushed all the stuff that was on fire into a huge pile in the center. He cut a line around the outside and also pushed the piles that weren't involved away from the stuff that was involved," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Josh Campbell.CAL FIRE left two engines and a water tender overnight to keep an eye on the fire.The owner of the plant was said to be sending some additional help to put out the fire Tuesday morning.The cause of the fire is under investigation.