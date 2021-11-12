New boba tea shop opens in northwest Fresno

A grand opening was held on Thursday for the newest Rare Tea shop at Riverside and Herndon Avenues.
It celebrated the launch with the first 25 people to go in receiving a reusable glass boba straw!
Visitors to this shop can get more than teas and boba. They also have a blended drink with vegan and keto-friendly options.
"Most popular are boba. We have a mixture of milk teas, fruit teas... smoothteas. A smoothie milkshake blended with caffeine. We have a selection for almost everyone," said Selena Le, marketing director for Rare Tea.
The opening of the new Rare Tea has created 14 jobs for the community.
It's open seven days a week, from 11:30 am to 9 pm.
This is the second Rare Tea location to open in Central California. Plans are in the works to bring two shops to Visalia and Merced.