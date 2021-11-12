New boba tea shop opens in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new tea shop in northwest Fresno ready to serve the community.A grand opening was held on Thursday for the newest Rare Tea shop at Riverside and Herndon Avenues.It celebrated the launch with the first 25 people to go in receiving a reusable glass boba straw!Visitors to this shop can get more than teas and boba. They also have a blended drink with vegan and keto-friendly options."Most popular are boba. We have a mixture of milk teas, fruit teas... smoothteas. A smoothie milkshake blended with caffeine. We have a selection for almost everyone," said Selena Le, marketing director for Rare Tea.The opening of the new Rare Tea has created 14 jobs for the community.It's open seven days a week, from 11:30 am to 9 pm.This is the second Rare Tea location to open in Central California. Plans are in the works to bring two shops to Visalia and Merced.