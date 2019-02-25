Fresno's poshest real estate rentals, revealed

We scanned local listings in Fresno via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most opulent listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7532 N. Toletachi Road (Northwest Fresno)
Right off the bat, behold this single-family home over at 7532 N. Toletachi Road in Northwest Fresno. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 2,081 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Fresno is about $1,100/month, this living space is currently listed at $4,000/month. What makes it so expensive?
In the furnished abode, you can expect a fireplace, air conditioning and outdoor space. Pets aren't allowed in this voluminous home.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2755 E. Omaha Ave. (Woodward Park)
Then, here's this single-family home over at 2755 E. Omaha Ave. in Northeast Fresno. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 3,000 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Fresno is about $1,713/month, this pad is currently listed at $2,795/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, tile floors, granite countertops and a bathtub. The building comes with a private backyard.
Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous house.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3698 W. Mesa Ave. (Bullard)
Last, here's this single-family home located at 3698 W. Mesa Ave. in Northwest Fresno. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,161 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Fresno is approximately $1,450/month, this living space is currently listed at $2,200/month.
In the house, you can expect a dishwasher, a fireplace, garden access, on-site laundry, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and skylight windows. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a patio and a swimming pool.
Both cats and dogs are allowed in this luxurious abode.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
