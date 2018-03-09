Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Woodward Park, Fresno

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1242 E Champlain Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1242 E Champlain Dr., is listed for $1,383 / month for its 989 square feet of space.
The building has a fitness center. The sunny unit has ceiling fans, hardwood floors and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
1850 E Birch Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1850 E Birch Ave., which, at 940 square feet, is going for $1,395 / month.
The unit has carpeting, a fireplace, granite countertops, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool.
(See the full listing here.)
