FRESNO DOWNTOWN

Restored historic buildings spur interest in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The re-opening of Fulton Street has energized the downtown real estate market. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Now showing at the old Hardy's Theater in Downtown Fresno: a "for sale" sign.

Not many people have ventured inside in recent years.

But you'd be surprised to find a three-story theater inside this 100-year old building.

It's on the market for $949,000.

Commercial broker Jared Ennis of Keller Williams says it's drawing a lot of interest, and not just for the theater. "We've shown it to multiple developers both in town and out of town. We've had many uses from technology to office uses. We've also had some craft brew interest as well."

Ennis says that years ago, a building like the Hardy's Theater would have been a very tough sell.

The historic Hardy Theater in Downtown Fresno is on the market. Its 100 years old and can be yours for $949,000.


Next door, renovation work continues on the Rowell Building so the Fresno County District Attorney's Office can move in later this year.

Ennis says the re-opening of Fulton Street has energized the downtown real estate market. "We've had a lot of interest from people not just looking at Fulton deals but also surrounding areas and they've seen the investment. They see it's improving."

The old Guarantee Building also fits perfectly into this trend of restoring old buildings for new purposes. The State Center Community College District just bought it for $10.5 million to bring employees in one central location.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says it all sends a strong message about Downtown's future. "There's not one single event or project that will revitalize Downtown by itself. We all know it's going to take some time but you can't deny there's a new energy here."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatefresno downtownreal estatereal estate developmenthistoric districtfulton mallfulton streetFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO DOWNTOWN
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
New restaurants heading to downtown Fresno
Hundreds in downtown Fresno celebrate Mexican Independence Day
Business looking to help revitalize Downtown Fresno with four-wheel bikes
New rock-and-roll mural in downtown Fresno
More fresno downtown
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News