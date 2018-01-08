REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Fresno, Right Now

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Jan. 8th, below.

4885 N Recreation Ave.




Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Northeast Fresno, is 48.9 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,225 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, and other features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

816 E Florence Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated in Martin Luther King Square at 816 E Florence Ave. in Southwest Fresno, is listed for $649 / month. In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry and other features. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry, and a location "conveniently located close to three major schools, public transportation, downtown Fresno and highway 99 and 41." Pets are not allowed, however. (See the complete listing here.)

460 N Effie St.




Listed at $795 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is located at 460 N Effie St. in Central Fresno. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and a pet-friendly policy (with an additional $35 / month pet rent). (Here's the listing.)

5250 N Brawley Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Northwest Fresno, is listed for $939 / month for its 642 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised garden access, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and other features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, and more. (See the listing here.)
