The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Fresno, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Jan. 8th, below.
4885 N Recreation Ave.
Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Northeast Fresno, is 48.9 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,225 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, and other features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
816 E Florence Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated in Martin Luther King Square at 816 E Florence Ave. in Southwest Fresno, is listed for $649 / month. In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry and other features. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry, and a location "conveniently located close to three major schools, public transportation, downtown Fresno and highway 99 and 41." Pets are not allowed, however. (See the complete listing here.)
460 N Effie St.
Listed at $795 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is located at 460 N Effie St. in Central Fresno. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and a pet-friendly policy (with an additional $35 / month pet rent). (Here's the listing.)
5250 N Brawley Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Northwest Fresno, is listed for $939 / month for its 642 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised garden access, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and other features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, and more. (See the listing here.)