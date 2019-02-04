What does $600 rent you in Merced, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Merced if you've got $600/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
891 Pine St.
Listed at $600/month, this 650-square-foot studio is located at 891 Pine St.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, built-in storage features and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
108 E. 12th St.
Next, there's this studio situated at 108 E. 12th St. It's listed for $560/month for its 450 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
260 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 260 Martin Luther King Jr. Way that's going for $550/month.
In the unit, look for tiled floors, a gas stove and closet space. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
