REAL ESTATE

What does $600 rent you in Merced, today?

891 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Merced?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Merced if you've got $600/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

891 Pine St.





Listed at $600/month, this 650-square-foot studio is located at 891 Pine St.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, built-in storage features and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

108 E. 12th St.






Next, there's this studio situated at 108 E. 12th St. It's listed for $560/month for its 450 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

260 Martin Luther King Jr. Way






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 260 Martin Luther King Jr. Way that's going for $550/month.

In the unit, look for tiled floors, a gas stove and closet space. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineMerced
REAL ESTATE
Business is booming along Shaw Avenue in Clovis
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
New building coming to Fresno allows you to work and live in same place
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Tornado Warning issued for Eastern Fresno County, near Trimmer Springs
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames in midair before OC crash
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Central Unified schoolkids delayed after bus gets stuck in mud
Show More
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
Man accused of calling 911 hundreds of times
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
More News