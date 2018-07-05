What will $800 rent you in Fresno, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Fresno if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
5122 E. Olive Ave. (Roosevelt)
Listed at $799/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5122 E. Olive Ave.
The apartment features carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include three swimming pools, two spas, two tennis courts and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
4585 E. McKinley Ave. (Mclane)
Here's a 651-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4585 E. McKinley Ave. that's going for $775/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building features a swimming pool, on-site management, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
4650 N. First St. (Hoover)
Next, check out this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4650 N. First St. It's also listed for $775/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool, outdoor space, assigned parking, on-site management and secured entry. Cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1959 W. Shields Ave. (Fresno High Roeding)
Listed at $710/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1959 W. Shields Ave.
On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
